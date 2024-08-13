Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.40. 1,624,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,661. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

