Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 19,625 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 92,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,188,449. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

