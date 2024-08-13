Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 800,351 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 794,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

