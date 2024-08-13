Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,247 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -312.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

