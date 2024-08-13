Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,643 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.