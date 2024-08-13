Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target to $9.00

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,789. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

