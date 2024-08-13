Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$37.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.36.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.51. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$33.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

