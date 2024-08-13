RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RTX by 782.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in RTX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. 5,615,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

