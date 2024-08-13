Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,879,837 shares in the company, valued at $87,344,643.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.