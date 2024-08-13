Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on August 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.451 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

