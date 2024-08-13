SALT Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $93.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,279.40 or 1.00119273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02386587 USD and is up 40.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.