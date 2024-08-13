Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSM opened at GBX 410 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.41. Samuel Heath & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.49).

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

