Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Price Performance
Shares of LON HSM opened at GBX 410 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.41. Samuel Heath & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.49).
About Samuel Heath & Sons
