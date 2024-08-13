Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza Acquires 6,800 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00.
Saputo Stock Performance
SAP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.32. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.
Saputo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Saputo
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.