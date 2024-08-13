Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza Acquires 6,800 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.32. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

