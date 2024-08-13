Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 52,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 771,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

