Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 5.4%

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). 3,216,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 629,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Scancell Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

