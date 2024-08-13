Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 1,658,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,922. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

