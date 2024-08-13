Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 502,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,847. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

