Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 257,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

