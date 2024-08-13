Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 181,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,943. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

