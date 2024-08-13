Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 13.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. 2,336,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,631. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

