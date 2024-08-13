Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 658221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Science in Sport Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £44.16 million, a PE ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science in Sport news, insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.34) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,697,012.26). In other news, insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($25,536.25). Also, insider Dan Wright bought 613,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($13,697,012.26). Corporate insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

