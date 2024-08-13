Scotiabank Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$222.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.00.

goeasy Stock Down 1.0 %

goeasy Announces Dividend

Shares of GSY opened at C$185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$206.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

