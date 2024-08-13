Seele-N Price Tops $0.0004 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.24 or 1.00095590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004121 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

