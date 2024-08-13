Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,511. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

