Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.39. The stock had a trading volume of 196,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

