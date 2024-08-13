Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

