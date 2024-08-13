Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,108 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. 3,977,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

