Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,881,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,970. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

