Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.79. 214,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,280. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

