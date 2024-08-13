Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SJM traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.05. 107,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $149.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

