Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

