Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST remained flat at $50.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,649 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

