Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

