Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,122,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 548,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

