Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $118.35. 71,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,093. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

