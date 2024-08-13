Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $227,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Progressive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Progressive by 39.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Progressive by 1,164.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $221.60. 395,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,742. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.58 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.