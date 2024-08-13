Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,713,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

