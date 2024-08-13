Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

