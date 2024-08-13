Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,708 shares of company stock valued at $124,711,945. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,223.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,238.74. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

