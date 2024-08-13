Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.32. The company had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.60.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

