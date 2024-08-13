Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 443,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

