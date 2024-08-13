Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $826.70. 104,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,016. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $775.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.14.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $877.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.