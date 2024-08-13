Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,115.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,057.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

