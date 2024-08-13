Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,444,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. 433,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,946. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

