Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of SONY traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

