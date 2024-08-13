Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

