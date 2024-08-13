Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

