Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,646 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 190,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,135. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.