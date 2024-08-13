SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYTA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 6,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,851. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.
About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.