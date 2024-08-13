SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYTA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 6,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,851. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Get SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF alerts:

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.