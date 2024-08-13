Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.